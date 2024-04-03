Christians in NPP elected me flagbearer – Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says Christians, who constitute the majority members of the ruling party, elected him as the first Muslim flagbearer.

Speaking to some Muslims during an Iftar event at the Suhum Ayekotse Central Mosque, where he engaged with Imams, Chiefs, and constituents from the Suhum Constituency on Saturday, March 30, 2024, Dr Bawumia reflected on his journey within the NPP, emphasizing the significance of his victory in securing the party’s flagbearer position despite initial scepticism about a Muslim leading the party.



He attributed his success to divine intervention, citing the overwhelming support he received from Christian members within the party.



“During the presidential primary, they said a Muslim could not lead the NPP. But by the grace of God, after the voting, out of the 10 candidates, I secured an unprecedented 61%, which signifies the hand of God in the victory because when you look at the NPP, Christians are more than Muslims in the party, so it means it is the Christians who elected Dr Bawumia, a Muslim, as flagbearer for the NPP for the first time; it has not happened before,” said Dr Bawumia.



Dr Bawumia also made a bold declaration to the Muslim community, promising to bring the Qur’an to Jubilee House, Ghana’s seat of government, if elected president.



He said, “after December 7, I will take the Qur’an and pray, and take it to the Jubilee House. It is possible."

Expressing his aspirations for the upcoming presidential election, Vice President Dr. Bawumia underscored his desire to serve two terms as president, contrasting his potential eight-year tenure with Mahama’s remaining four-year presidency.



“Mahama has only four years, but I will have eight years. Do we want four years or eight years? That is why I want him to be patient so that I take the vehicle and drive. Now I am a mate.”



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia called for peace and highlighted his competition with former President Mahama, urging him to step aside and allow him the opportunity to lead the nation.



“So we are going into an election; everything must be peaceful. I am contesting this election with my brother, the former President Mahama [flagbearer of the NDC], who has been President before. For this reason, I have been telling him to stay back so that I also clinch the presidency because I have not been president before. We know what he did; he should also give me a chance to be president to also exhibit what I can do.”



Dr Bawumia's comment is contrasted by Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential aspirant who, in a bid to sway voters, has also asserted that Ghana, with its Christian majority, should elect a Christian leader as president in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking at the Church of Pentecost’s Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr. Thomas Wyatt Assembly, Kyerematen made a fervent plea for the support of the congregation, positioning himself as the candidate capable of transforming the nation.



“As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christlike leader.”



He emphasised the importance of electing a leader who aligns with Christian principles, portraying himself as the embodiment of such values.