Christians must add value to themselves - Rev Kissi

Rev. Kissi said when you assess yourself and see that you need more, go for it

Reverend Frank Kissi, Second Minister, Redemption Congregation, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Tema Community nine Christians especially women has encouraged Christians especially women to add value to their skills to set them apart from others.

Speaking on the theme: “Woman equip yourself for the Lord`s work, the parable of the 10 virgins,” Rev. Kissi said it was not enough to be a Christian or a churchgoer as one would need an extra value to excel in all endeavours.



“Knowing where you want to get to in life and not working towards it can qualify you to be like the five foolish virgins in Mathew 25: 1-13”, he added.



He reiterated that even though all the 10 virgins wanted to be part of the wedding ceremony, five lost out because they did not add the necessary value to themselves by carrying extra oil to fuel their lamps.



He said to excel in life, one must always ask; “if they have the extra thing to attain that goal they want to reach in life,” adding that, one must start by having the end in mind and prepare for it.

Rev. Kissi said just as Jesus Christ promised his disciples the Holy Spirit as the extra thing to help them fulfil their calling, Christians also need to add value to themselves to make a meaningful impact.



“When you assess yourself and see that you need more, go for it. Probably, there is an attitude or ability you need to develop to put you higher go for it and work at it,” he said.



He added that “in life, sometimes you will experience burnout but it is the extra thing that will cause you to push for your business, job, marriage, I and other things to work out in times of challenges”.