Christians observe Palm Sunday to usher in Easter festivities

Palm Sunday is the triumphant entry of Jesus to Jerusalem

Some congregants at KpareKpare in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, have marked Palm Sunday with great enthusiasm, saying they expect Jesus Christ to take away their earthly sufferings.

Area Apostle James Anane Kinawin of the Christian Assembly Church (CAC), has urged Christians to use the occasion to forgive one another and continue to live in harmony.



He said the people of Jerusalem during the triumphant entry took Palm branches and went out to meet Jesus, shouting "Hosanna!" Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord," “Blessed is the king of Israel," and urged Christians of today also go out and replicate that among themselves.



He stated that Palm Sunday was worth celebrating to usher in the remembrance and resurrection of the death of Jesus Christ and expressed optimism that Ghanaians would receive a greater blessing during these festivities.

At the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Mr Godsway Afram, the Youth President, preached the sermon on the theme "Lord save us now."



Mr Afram urged Christians to uphold the good values of Christianity and obey the good legacies Jesus Christ left for mankind.



He said Palm Sunday was important to Christians because it made Jesus Christ very different from those who were following him, urging Christians to follow him in like manner.