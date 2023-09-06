Christians should support Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - NPP chairman

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Over the weekend, some Christians, including a church elder, endorsed the candidature of Dr. Bawumia for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP.

Elder Stephen Aboagye, of the Christ Apostolic Church and Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, Chairman of the ruling NPP in Tema East and a staunch member of the All Nations Church, explained to journalists that what is needed in political leadership is competence, and that is all that matters.



“I am a Christian and I do not see anything wrong with endorsing Vice President Bawumia for the 2024 ticket of the NPP irrespective of the fact that he is a Muslim,”Elder Stephen Aboagye said.



According to him, “what is needed in political leadership is competence and resourcefulness and if a man has these, that is enough for me, as far as the politics is concerned.”



In the case of Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, he is of the opinion that the attempt to disqualify Dr. Bawumia on the basis of his religion is the shenanigans of bigots.



“First and foremost, Islam is not a criminal organization and the qualification requirements to be flagbearer of the NPP, do not include religious affiliation,” Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV said.

“Secondly, as a Christian, I know that my Muslim brother or Muslim sister is my elder sibling in faith because all of us, are spiritual children of Abraham and if you know the story, Islam comes from Ishmael who is Abraham’s firstborn and Christianity comes from Isaac, which is Abraham’s second child.”



Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, therefore dismissed what he said is religious bigotry that some people who are now afraid of losing the NPP flagbearership race, are perpetrating against the hardworking and brilliant Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.



“I am a Christian and I proudly endorse Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election,” Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV reiterated.



The endorsements come in the wake of dirty diversionary tactics by some persons believed to be hirelings of people contesting for the NPP‘s 2024 presidential ticket, appealing to the Christian base in the ruling party to ensure that a Christian is elected to lead the party.



The dirty propaganda is premised on the claim that Ghanaian voters will reject Bawumia in the national elections because Christians do not want a Muslim president in Ghana.

“These silly claims are from people who are having panic attacks because of the routing performance of Dr. Bawumia in the NPP’s super delegates conference. They know they have lost already and so the resort is now to desperado moves,” Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV said.



As for Elder Stephen Aboagye, he said that the endorsement of Vice President Bawumia is just the first prong of his support for him.



“I am also going to pray to the God that all of us, Muslims and Christians, pray to, to guide Dr. Bawumia into the victory that is already prepared for him.”