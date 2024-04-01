Christians urged to be good Ambassadors of Christ Jesus

File photo

Source: GNA

Apostle Frederick Kwame Owusu of Divine Pillar of Fire Ministries at Twifo Praso in the Central Region has admonished Christians to be doers of the word of God and good ambassadors of Christ.

He made the remarks during the church's Resurrection Sunday service, which was themed "Resurrection Power has Set Us Free."



Delivering the sermon, he tasked Christians to emulate the deeds of Jesus Christ, turn over new leaves, reach out to the poor, and pray against societal atrocities.



The Apostle also urged the congregation to forgive one another, love, and desist from gossiping and backbiting.

He said the resurrection of Jesus Christ remained the ultimate demonstration of victory over adversity.



"Easter is a time to reflect on the momentous sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for mankind and to celebrate the triumph of the resurrection and his gift of grace," Apostle Owusu added.