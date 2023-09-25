Christians urged to embrace Christ-like living

Catechist Vida Quartey

Rev. Dr. William Korley Quaye, Nungua District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has delivered a heartfelt admonition to Christians, particularly church leaders and pastors, emphasizing the importance of leading lives that reflect the teachings of Christ.

According to Rev. Korley Quaye, it is paramount for church leaders to wholeheartedly serve the Lord, focusing on reaping the blessings promised by God, instead of being self-centered and pursuing wealth.



"What I can assert is that God is not a magician. When you worship Him with sincerity and goodwill, He will honor you in His own time, providing for all your needs. Even the birds of the sky, which neither toil nor reap, are provided for by Him. Therefore, if we recognize that we have such a caring Father, we should place our trust in Him and not rush, so that in His timing, He will bestow His blessings upon us," he stated.



Rev. Korley Quaye shared these words with the media at a valedictory service held in honor of Catechist Vida Quartey.



He also expressed his concern about the commercialization of the Christian faith, saying, "Today, Christianity seems more focused on material wealth. However, I urge you to remember that this is not the path Jesus taught us. The road to the kingdom of God is narrow and challenging, but it leads to glory. Opting for the wider path leads to the moral decay we now witness, with fraud and other vices becoming prevalent. If you are a pastor driven by a desire for wealth, you may engage in activities contrary to the teachings of Jesus."



Rev. Korley Quaye further called on national leaders, including politicians, to uphold honesty in their endeavors and keep the nation's welfare at the forefront of their actions.

On her part, Catechist Mrs. Vida Quartey expressed her gratitude to God, her family, and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for the opportunity to serve the church. She encouraged fellow Christians to place their unwavering faith in God and seek His help in times of need.



"I thank God for bringing us this far. I urge everyone to have faith in the Lord, the Creator of the Earth. Even the air we breathe is a marvel of His creation. In all circumstances, we should remember that God will never forsake us. The Lord is with us through all situations, so we should never hesitate to call upon Him, especially during challenging times," she stated.



In appreciation to the church and her loved ones, Catechist Mrs. Vida Quartey said “I give thanks to God, from my birth till today, 70-years of age the lord has done a lot for me. Who am I to deserve such grace? I am from a Christian home and all the places I have been to I was welcomed and well received. So I express gratitude to my family, my neighbours, friends and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana. I ask the lord to bless all of us. Long live the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.



As a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Mrs. Vida Quartey served as a catechist at Pleasant Hills Preaching Point in Coswaydown-North Legon.



The valedictory service, held on Sunday, September 24, 2023, aimed to honor Vida Quartey, who devoted a significant portion of her life to the Presbyterian Church. The ceremony was attended by her family, friends, and loved ones, with Rev. Mrs. Esther Ohene Kwafo, the minister in charge of the Ascension Presbyterian Church of the Haatso District, presiding over the service.