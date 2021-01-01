Christians urged to have faith in God

Section of some worshippers

Reverend Vincent Kpakpah, Sefwi-Asawinso District Pastor of the Presbyterian church has asked Ghanaians especially Christians to have renewed faith in God in the new Year.

This according to him was the only way Christians could accomplish their heart desires.



The District Minister was speaking in a sermon at 31st watch night service to usher in the New Year.



Many of the congregants were clad in white amidst singing and praises to welcome 2021.



He further asked Christians to be full of hope and expect God’s blessing in the New Year.

The watch night service was held in strict compliance with all the COVID-19 protocols.



Mr Obeng Sarfo, Senior Presbyter of the church called on Christians to be prayerful in order to succeed in the New Year.



"Prayer is the key and we must pray without ceasing as the holy bible directs us, he added.