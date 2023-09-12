Christians urged to pay taxes

File photo

Source: GNA

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has urged Christians to pay taxes regularly as a way of fulfilling their civic responsibilities.

He said, “If the church wants to be a voice for the voiceless to demand for the rights of the vulnerable, then we must contribute towards the development of the nation by paying our taxes.”



He made the call while delivering a sermon in Tamale on the theme: “Those in Authority.”



Right Reverend Tong said government and state authorities that existed were established by God, according to the book of Romans chapter 13:1, and must be obeyed by Christians.

He said Christians must also contribute their quota to the development of the country as they demanded jobs for the youth, good schools and hospitals, and reduced utility tariffs.



He encouraged Christians to be involved in electoral procedures and avail themselves of leadership positions.



He said it was time for a change of the mindset of people that politics was a dirty game, saying with the involvement of good Christians in partisan politics, this could be made clean.