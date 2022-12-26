Christians urged to rely on the Holy Spirit

File Photo

Source: GNA

Reverend Richard Aggrey, Founder of Throne Temple Ministry International, has admonished Christians to rely completely on the Holy Spirit to lead and empower them to be strong in the faith.

He noted that God was the source of all power and that the Holy Spirit, filled God's people with knowledge, wisdom, fortitude, understanding and the fear of the Lord to help them in their Christian journey.



Speaking in a sermon to mark the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day, he charged Christians to observe the day with the fear of God.



The theme for the service is ''Christ has been Born.”



Taking his anchor scripture from St. Luke 1:31-35, he said the Angel of the Lord admonished Mary to rely on the Holy Spirit in fulfillment of the scriptures.



He underscored the need for Christians to remain calm in times of uncertainties and not murmur because those who complain too much would be destroyed by the destroyer.

Rather, they should be filled with praise and thanksgiving as that will also boost their faith in God for Him to do more for them.



Rev. Aggrey advised Christians to have faith in God and act accordingly to the dictates of God's commandments since that was one of the ways to get God's attention.



He said, Christians should have love for one another, devoid of hatred and jealousy.



Rev Aggrey later prayed for God's favour upon all families, and the country at large.