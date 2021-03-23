Christians urged to use music to communicate with God

Christians have been urged to use music to communicate with God

Reverend Lawrence Kwame Osei Manukure, a renowned preacher and Founder of the Jabez Prayer Network has called on Christians to use music as an effective tool to communicate with God.

He said music inspired, entertained and above all gave hope to the hopeless and that communicating with the Almighty through music would help build a vibrant nation.



Rev Manukure, who is also the Resident Pastor of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, made the call at the launch of his maiden album in Accra on Sunday.



The eight-track album dubbed ‘Wo Ye Ma Mei’, features multiple award-winning artistes, including; Elder Mireku, Celestine Donkor and Uncle Ato.



Rev Manukure said the title of the album comprised songs of praise and worship medleys was chosen as a result of how good God had been to him through the changing scenes that without the unending mercies and grace of God Almighty could not have been able to succeed in life especially on the field of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He said music was his talent adding that he practically got sick when he went days without singing to glorify the name of the Lord, adding that he used 10 years’ experience on Radio to learn the rudiments of Radio broadcasting and got to know that there was virtue in patience.



Rev. Manukure called for support to enable him to produce soul-searching songs in the ensuing years.



Nana Okogyedom Ntim Barimah, a Natural Health Advocate, commended Rev. Manukure for coming out with such an inspirational songs.



He urged the up and coming musicians to produce music that united families, societies and the nations as a whole.