Christians usher in 2021 with watch night services in Takoradi

File Photo

Correspondence from Western Region:

Most churches in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region were full to capacity as people thronged there for the watch-night services.



As usual, churches were very colourful as the believers were clothed in white apparel amidst singing and dancing to signify their joy as they await to be ushered into the New Year.



Some of the churches visited by our correspondent observed the COVID-19 safety protocols to avoid the spread of the disease.



In a New Year message, the head pastor at the Estate District Assembly of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Richard Yaw Boakye asked Christians to approach the New Year with hope and position themselves to receive manifold blessings from the Lord.



He urged the congregants to exercise solid faith and wait for the promises of God to be fulfilled.

At the Latter Rain Chapel at Anaji, the General Overseer, Rev. Jessy Sackey in a New Year message, said 2021 was going to be a year of exploits.



According to him, the Lord will supply the needs of Christians who remain obedient to his word.



Rev. Sackey all the sorrows experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will give way to prosperity and happiness in 2021.



The Resident pastor at the Grace Sanctuary chapel at Anaji, Rev. Augustine Aggrey who spoke on the kingdom of God, assured believers to wait anxiously for the manifold blessings of God as his kingdom comes down in 2021.



He advised Christians to contribute to the kingdom business by walking in the ordinances of the Lord and win more souls.

Head pastor at the International Central Gospel Church at Anaji, Rev. Eric Asante Boamah in a message,urged Christians to possess all their possessions with righteousness.



He said Christians must walk in the newness of faith to be able to experience the blessings of God.



A cross-section of believers in the churches testified about the ordeal they went through during the critical moments of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and how the Lord had been merciful to them.