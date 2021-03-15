Church donates to Ekumfi-Edumafa Catholic Basic School

Prophetess Jules Nhyira Wallace donating the items to the head teacher of the school

Prophetess Jules Nhyira Wallace, the Founder and General Overseer of Quickening Word Baptist Church International, has urged teachers to encourage and guide pupils under their care to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The COVID-19 pandemic, she said, was still rife and observing the protocols would go a long way to protect one from contracting the disease to help stop the spread.



Prophetess Wallace made the appeal when she donated 490 school bags, a quantity of mathematical sets, note books and pencils to 485 pupils and students of the Ekumfi Edumafa Catholic Basic School.



The teachers were not left out as they also received 115 mini bags of rice.



The items were jointly procured by Prophetess Wallace and two other friends in the United Kingdom; Mrs Sylvia Asamoah Blessing and Pastor Asamoah Love,



to encourage the children to take their studies seriously and aspire to higher heights.

Prophetess Wallace said the teachers were also motivated to continue to give of their best, especially in training and building the capacity of the children.



Mr Emmanuel Ekow Arthur, the Head Teacher of the School, who received the items, commended the donors for the gesture and called for more support to enhance teaching and learning.



He said Prophetess Wallace also donated 100 bags of cement towards the construction of a three-classroom block, an office and a store, which was nearing completion, to accommodate the Kindergarten pupils.



He appealed to corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to go to their aid for the timely completion of the block to help decongest some of the classrooms.