Church of Pentecost construct ultra modern 300 bed capacity prison at Ejura Nkwanta

The Church of Pentecost has on Tuesday 11th May,2021 handed over a 300 bed capacity prison facility to the Ghana Prisons Service at a brief ceremony at Ejura Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

A sod was cut for the start of the project by the church in July 2019 and it has now been completed and handed over to the Prisons Service.



The 300-capacity prison has facilities such as vocational and technical training workshop, recreational centre, a Church building, baptistry.



The ultra modern edifice which is fully furnished also has a football pitch, state of the art washrooms, mechanized boreholes,offices, infirmary, kitchen,dinning hall among others.



It was jointly commissioned by the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery and the Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II.

It forms part of the Church’s Security Based Development Projects captured in its vision 2023 with an overarching theme: “possessing the nations.”



According to statistics by the Ghana Prison Service, Ghana’s Prisons are overcrowded by 52.87%.



The total authorized holding capacity of all 44 prisons is 9,945 inmates, however, the number of inmates is currently hovering around 15,203 out of which 13,355 are convicted inmates while 1,848 on remand, 15,015 are male while 188 female with foreigners constituting 834 while juvenile is 268.



