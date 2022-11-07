4
Menu
News

Church of Pentecost declares 3-day fasting, prayers for economic turnaround

Apostle Eric Nyamekye121 Apostle Eric Nyamekye , Chairman Church of Pentecost

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the Church of Pentecost are expected to begin fasting and prayers across the country on Thursday, November 10.

According to the Executive Council of the Church, the members are to pray and intercede for the nation and the global community amidst the economic crises.

In a communique signed by the Chairman of COP, Apostle Eric Nyamekye said;

“The fasting and prayers, which are scheduled to end on Sunday, November 13, will be observed on the theme: ‘So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and He answered our prayer’ (Ezra 8:23), all assemblies have been asked to go about their existing programmes for the week, nonetheless, these prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the the week.

“All Area Heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result,”3news.com indicated.

Apostle Nyamekye also urged the members “to keep trusting God with the belief that He will respond to our prayers and bring relief to the nation”.

“May the Lord pour on the church the spirit of supplication, and the burden to stand in the gap and build a hedge for the nation,” Chairman of COP Apostle Eric Nyamekye concluded.

NYA/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood