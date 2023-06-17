Church of Pentecost distances itself from controversial female attire worn by a male at youth celebration

The said female attire worn by a male during the youth ministry celebration

The Church of Pentecost has distanced itself from a member of the Youth who reportedly wore a female outfit as part of the celebrations during their Youth Ministry Week.

The church, in a statement issued by the Youth Ministry Directorate, expressed its opposition to the ‘inappropriate use of their paraphernalia in this particular instance’.



The statement, which was issued and signed by Apostle Ebenezer Hagan, said it “unequivocally condemns such use, as it may connote other meanings, whether intended or unintended.”



“While the legitimate members of the one who used it in such an unacceptable way is in question, we in no unreserved terms condemn it,” a portion of the statement read.

Unfortunately, such attire violates this principle and does not reflect the values of the church, the church said.







