Church of Pentecost holds 3-day fasting and prayers for return of kidnapped deacon

The Church of Pentecost has announced a three-day fasting and prayer vigil in support of the kidnapped deacon who was taken by gunmen during a Sunday service at a Johannesburg Assembly in South Africa.

The fasting and prayers, according to a 3news.com report, will commence on Tuesday, October 31, and conclude on Thursday, November 2.



A statement from the Church of Pentecost's Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, highlighted the historical precedent of fervent prayer for those facing adversity, citing the early Christian church's prayers for the release of Jesus's disciple, Peter, during his imprisonment.



Consequently, the contemporary church is urged to pray for the safe return and well-being of Deacon Emmanuel Cudjoe.



The primary focus of the fasting and prayers is to seek "the health and release of our brother."



Furthermore, this spiritual session according to the church will encompass intercessions for global peace, with specific attention given to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

The statement also revealed that daily virtual joint prayer meetings will be conducted at 22:00 GMT from Pent TV studios, with live streaming available on Facebook, YouTube, and Zoom.



During a church service in Johannesburg on Sunday, October 29, armed robbers launched an attack on the Church of Pentecost assembly, looting valuables and money within a span of fewer than five minutes. The incident left the congregation in shock, and a deacon was abducted.



In response to the situation, Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria, on Monday, October 31, confirmed its collaboration with the church and the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to facilitate the swift and safe return of the victim to his family.



