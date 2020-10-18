Church of Pentecost launches "Agent of Peace" Campaign at Sawla

The Campaign is to challenge members to become agents of peace during this year's election

The Sawla Area Church of Pentecost has launched its national 2020 campaign, dubbed: “Agent of Peace” to educate and challenge its members to become agents of peace during this year's election.

The campaign is also aimed at inspiring all citizens to seek peace before, during, and after the December 07, election.



It was launched at Sawla Chagbalanyiri Worship Centre of the Church of Pentecost on the theme: “Seek Peace and Pursue It", a theme selected from Psalm 34:14.



Apostle William Ohemeng Kwakye, Area Head of the Church, who launched the campaign, said it was to solicit common understanding and commitment towards peace in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Apostle Kwakye said the Lord had been very gracious to the country in many respects, especially regarding peace over the years, adding, “That is why Ghana is celebrated across the world as a peaceful country in the West Africa sub-region and Africa as a whole."



He stated that the peaceful atmosphere the country was enjoying was not by chance, but by contributions from the various stakeholders, who sought and pursued peace in the previous elections.

He noted that this year’s edition of the “Agent of Peace” campaign was inspired by the Vision 2023 agenda of the Church of Pentecost, which is titled: "Possessing the Nation; equipping every sphere of the society with values and principles in the kingdom of God".



Apostle Kwakye, called on leaders and members of political parties to desist from politics of insults, needless arguments, use of abusive language, and the use of derogatory comments during their campaigns and urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any political parties to incite violence during the elections.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Degraft Armah Agyei, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Police Commander, gave the assurance that the police would ensure that peace was maintained during and after the elections in the District.



ASP Agyei tasked all political parties, their supporters, and the youth in the area to be law abiding to avoid confrontation with security agencies assigned to duties on election day.



Present at the ceremony were officials of NCCE, religious leaders, traditional leaders, representatives from the various security services, political parties, and members of the Church of Pentecost.