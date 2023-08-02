Church of Pentecost organises orientation, prayer service for 2023 BECE candidates in Ellembelle

Participants of the prayer service organised by The Church of Pentecost

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Church of Pentecost in the Nyamenlekwagyina District has held an orientation and prayer service for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) candidates in Aiyinasi South Circuit in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The 2023 BECE examination will commence on Monday, August 7, 2023 and will come to an end on Friday, August 11, 2023 across the country.



The program was organised by the Nyamenlekwagyina District Schools Outreach Ministry (SOM) in collaboration with the Nyamenlekwagyina District Ministry to Teens (M2T) under the District Youth Ministry of the church.



It was held for all the public and private Junior High Schools (JHSs) in the Aiyinasi South Circuit under the Ellembelle District Education Directorate.



The two-day event benefitted the following schools; Nana Achie Blay JHS of Menzezor, Emminate Christ preparatory school of Menzezor, Holy Child preparatory school of Aiyinasi, Saint Righteous preparatory school of Aiyinasi.



The rest of the schools were; Action Sacred School of Aiyinasi, Hassaniya Islamic JHS of Aiyinasi, Akoto/Alloakpoke JHS, Seventh Day Adventist preparatory school, Kingdom preparatory school of Aiyinasi, Rainbow preparatory school, Mayflower preparatory school, Aiyinasi Anglican school, Aiyinasi Roman Catholic school, Aiyinasi Methodist school, Nyamebekyere D/A JHS and Kanokwari D/A JHS.

The colorful program was chaired by the Nyamenlekwagyina District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Rev. David Kweku Owodo, supported by Daniel Kaku, the District Coordinator for the Ministry to Teens (M2T) and Patrick Kwofie, the District Coordinator for the Schools Outreach Ministry (SOM).



The Church gave platforms to some experienced examiners and teachers to sensitise the candidates about the Basic Education Certificate Examination.



Speaking at Kanokwari Assembly of the Church of Pentecost on Sunday, July 30, 2023, Yunisa Nyamson, the head of the English department of Hassaniya Islamic JHS, advised the candidates to avoid any form of examination malpractice, addin that they should focus on their books only.



"As a trained and professional teacher I will not encourage any of you here to put your trust on Apor, it is not good to engage yourself in any form of examination malpractice, if you are caught, you will be punished severely. Just focus on your books, read and study your books", he urged.



He called on them to respect the examination invigilators, and he also reminded the candidates to report to the examination center on time and also go there with the necessary stationaries.

"I will urge you to report the examination center each day at least 40 minutes before the commencement of the exam in the morning. Get yourself all the necessary stationaries before Monday to avoid panicking", he emphasized.



"Let me talk about impersonation, impersonation in exams means, writing for someone, nobody here should write for his or her friend, if you do that and they caught you, you will be punished, don't also go to the center with any foreign material, pay attention to the instructions on each paper, don't rush", he added.



At the Nyamenlekwagyina Central Assembly auditorium on Saturday, July 29, 2023, the Presiding Member (PM) for Ellembelle District Assembly, David Enu commended the leadership of the church for such a laudable program.



He, therefore, encouraged the church to organise the program annually.



"In fact, let us all applaud the church of pentecost and their leaders, District Pastor and our own journalist in Nzema here, Daniel Kaku for such a laudable program, God bless for thinking about our children. I will appeal to The Church of Pentecost in Nyamenlekwagyina District to organize this special event every year and I believe other churches will emulate from you, you have done well", he said.

The Presiding Member who is also the Circuit Supervisor for Awiebo Circuit urged the candidates to take their studies seriously and eschew examination malpractices.



Moreover, a prayer session led by Daniel Donald Gogo, the Axim Area Ministry to Teens (M2T) was held for the candidates.



Rev. David Kweku Owodo, gifted the candidates with some mathematical sets.



He seized the opportunity to commend the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, and the Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who backed the program to be successful.



He also thanked the facilitators and organizers for devoting their time to the program.

He prayed to God to bless them in abundance and pledged that the program would be done annually.



The beneficiary candidates promised to take their studies serious and commended the Church of Pentecost for the kind gesture.