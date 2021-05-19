Church of Pentecost to plant 1 million trees nationwide

The planting project will begin May 29. File photo

• The Church of Pentecost has announced plans to plant 1 million trees across the country

• The planting projects come after the Church donated a fully furnished Prison Camp to the Ghana Prison Service



• The project which is in collaboration with the Forestry Commission will begin on May 29



The Church of Pentecost has announced plans to plant 1 million trees nationwide.



This initiative forms part of the five-year strategic vision of the Church's Vision 2023 themed “Possessing the Nations."



The project which is going to be executed in collaboration with the Forestry Commission will commence on May 29, 2021, through to June 2021.

The Church of Pentecost in May handed over a fully furnished 300-capacity prison facility located at Ejura in the Ashanti Region to the Ghana Prison Service.



The new Ejura Camp Prison has an administration block, baptistery, a chapel, an infirmary a football pitch, modern washrooms among other facilities.



The Church’s all-new Environmental Campaign will witness a million trees planted across the various regions at the end of the project.



The Pentecost Men’s Ministry (PEMEM) starting May 29 would plant 50,000 seedlings. Also, the Evangelism Ministry will plant 100,000 trees starting June 5, 2021. The Women’s & Children’s Ministry are also expected to plant 500,000 seedlings beginning June 11.



According to the Church, the Youth Ministry will on June 12, 2021, climax the project with the planting of 350,000 seedlings nationwide.