Churches at Hohoe receive PPE to contain coronavirus

A civil society organisation, known as ‘2H City Connect,’ has distributed more than 4000 face masks to religious bodies in the Hohoe Municipality as part of its campaign dubbed: “Wear A Mask,” to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The religious bodies that received the masks include the Pentecost International Worship Centre, Reverend Seeger Memorial Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Revival Assemblies of God Church, and the Great Commission Church International.



Mr Honour Agbemor-Flint, President of ‘2H City Connect,’ in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the organisation comprised volunteers who identified social gaps within communities and found ways of addressing them.



“We are distributing to the churches, especially the elderly among them, who are more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 and suffering its dreaded consequences,” he said.



Mr Agbemor-Flint said the gesture was also to support government’s effort to curb the spread of the disease by taking up the challenge to raise GH?24,000.00 to supply 10,000 masks by engaging the services of young tailors and seamstresses in the Municipality to sew them under strict hygienic standards.

“The Group contracted local dressmakers in a bid to empower them financially and to teach them how to produce locally made standardised masks.”



He entreated the churches to continue to adhere to the safety protocols as a means of winning the fight against the novel coronavirus.



Reverend Father Isaac Benuyenah, the Parish Priest of St. Augustine Church, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the group for the support and called on other individuals to emulate the gesture.



He expressed worry over the disregard of some citizens to adhere to the precautionary measures to help fight the pandemic and said the disease was still present, hence people needed to be cautious.

