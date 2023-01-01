4
Churches hold first Sunday service in 2023 after watch night

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After transitioning into a new year, several churches in Accra have held their first Sunday service in the year 2023.

Churches across the country crossed over into the new year with a watch night service with some closing as late as 4 am on Sunday morning.

A few hours later, several churches in Ghana’s capital were once again filled with believers attending the first-ever Sunday service of the year.

At the Parliament Chapel International located at Odorkor, the leader of the church, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, implored his members to do what is right in the new year.

According to the Apostle, there is a need for Christians to complement their faith with works as it is the surest way to ensure success in all aspects of their lives in the new year.

The Alive Chapel International headed by Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako held its first service of the year on Sunday.

Some worshipers who spoke with GhanaWeb at the various churches shared their new year resolutions as well as lessons drawn from 2022.

Meanwhile, some other churches after Saturday’s watch night service failed to hold a service on Sunday.

At the Alabaster International Ministries, church equipment was being offloaded at the premises following the watch night service at the time GhanaWeb visited on Sunday.

