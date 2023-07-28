Churches must not be mute on issues of morality and corruption - GJA President

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, says churches must not be muted on issues of morality and corruption.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the median National Development Conference put together by the Church of Pentecost at its Pentecost Convention Center in the Central Region, the GJA President called for a renewal of our moral awareness and vision as a nation.



Kwabena Dwumfour thus assured all and sundry that the media will play a positive role to help renew the moral vision of the nation and also promote national development.



The GJA President cautioned that the media in discharging its constitutional mandate, will necessarily expose corruption and other ills of society. Saying such exposes are normally not palatable to the elements involved.

SPEECH DELIVERED BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE GHANA JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION, ALBERT KWABENA DWUMFOUR, AT THE NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE ORGANISED BY THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST AT THE PENTECOST CONVENTION CENTRE, GOMOA FETTEH, ON JULY 26, 2023



I bring you warm greetings from the National Executive and entire members of the Ghana Journalists Association. It is a great honour to be accorded this high-profile platform to address such a distinguished audience at this conference. I am eternally grateful to the Church of Pentecost, the organisers of the conference, for the honour done to me.



Apostle Chairman, I wish to congratulate the Church of Pentecost for organising the National Development Conference which brings together key stakeholders to discuss the moral vision and development of the country. This is a step in the right direction and clear proof that the Church is an institution that operates both in faith and action. Given the role the Church as an institution has played in national development over the years, it may not be out of order to acknowledge it as the Fifth Estate of the Realm, coming after the media whose credential in governance structure has long been established.



Apostle Chairman, the theme for the conference: “Moral vision and national development” is most appropriate considering the need to pursue a vigorous national development agenda and reshape the moral vision of the country. We may not have empirical evidence, but we are fortified in discernment to firmly hold that the nation’s moral fabric is fast decaying and the consequence thereof is an erosion of national development. Corruption, indiscipline, impunity, disrespectfulness and greed have seized our moral consciousness. Certainly, we need a renewal of our moral awareness and vision as a nation.



In that regard, Apostle Chairman, we expect leaders of the Church and other faith-based organisations to lead the way in shaping the nation’s moral vision by using their pulpits, media, and other platforms to preach virtues rather than trade insults, sometimes in despicable and vulgar language. We also expect to hear the loud voice of the Church and other religious bodies on issues of corruption, injustice, human rights abuse, impunity, and other vices in society. Furthermore, we expect the Church and other faith-based organisations to be the centrepiece of the country’s development through their active participation in the national development process.



Apostle Chairman, I can assure you and the entire nation that the media will play a positive role to help renew the moral vision of the nation and also promote national development. Indeed, the media have been playing this role over the years as constitutionally mandated. But we believe we can do more and better. And we call on the media to rise to the challenge and be responsible in the discharge of their duties.



However, Apostle Chairman, in discharging our constitutional mandate, the media will necessarily expose corruption and other ills of society. Such exposes are normally not palatable to the elements involved. But no matter how displeased anybody may be about the work of the media they cannot resolve their grievances through assault. Even in instances where the media get it wrong or do anything untoward, resorting to assault is not an option under the rule of law.



Apostle Chairman, we need all stakeholders to support the media to discharge their mandate effectively towards promoting the nation’s moral vision and development. In doing so, we must refrain from attacking media practitioners because there is no justification whatsoever to do so. And where such attacks unfortunately occur, we must roundly condemn the perpetrators. We expect the Executive and Parliament to condemn attacks against journalists and press freedom. And we expect the Judiciary to severely punish offenders to serve as a deterrent to others. This will greatly help the media to discharge their mandate effectively.



Apostle Chairman, the Church of Pentecost International has spearheaded numerous development-focused initiatives over the years; however, the church’s National Development Conference is a monumental advance.



Through sound Christian teachings and the inculcation of discipline in church members and the general public, the Church has moulded the public’s moral character over the years. This moral upbringing and discipline from the church helped me ascend through the ranks and become the President of the GJA, I must say. I would therefore not hesitate to say that I’m a very proud member of the Church of Pentecost International

Extreme gratitude to my Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, and my General Secretary, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, as well as the National Council, for organizing this magnificent conference.



In addition, congratulations to Apostle Anane Denteh, Chairman of the National Planning Committee, Pastor Dr. Felix Dela Klutse, Chairman of the Media Sub -Committee and the entire members of the planning committee for their significant contributions to the success of this program.



Apostle Chairman, I wish to thank you once again for honouring me and the GJA with this opportunity to address this distinguished audience. I pledge, on behalf of the media fraternity in Ghana, that we shall collaborate with other partners and do our utmost best to promote the moral vision and development of Ghana.



God bless our Homeland Ghana!



God bless The Church of Pentecost!



God bless the GJA!



Thank you for your kind attention.