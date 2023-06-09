Churches should pay property rate tax - Expert

Development Planning Expert, Dr Kofi Appiah Koranteng

A Development Planning Expert, Dr Kofi Appiah Koranteng, has joined in the numerous calls for churches to contribute to the tax basket of the country considering the significant amount of money they amass from offerings.

The expert said this while in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV.



According to him, the churches generate lots of money from their offerings and given that, there's no reason why they should be exempted from contributing to the tax basket of the country.



To him, the churches should be made to pay the very least, property rate.



“Left to me alone, churches should pay property rate tax. Why am I saying this? Sometimes, when you go to church, members pay their offerings, and you look at the amount of money the church is able to garner in a service. Sometimes over three billion cedis and over, and how much is the property rate?” he asked.



The expert, Appiah Koranteng, continued to say that even Jesus Christ, who is the leader of the Christian faith was recorded to have paid tax to the country at the time.

“Even the Lord Jesus who is our master never spoke about property rate and our tax, so to speak. Rather he encouraged them when the governor of that era demanded tax from them, he performed a miracle for his disciples to collect some monies from a fish which Jesus instructed them to use to pay for the tax. It was that event that he [Jesus] said, give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and God what is God’s” he added.



