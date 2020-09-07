Religion

Churches urged to include persons with disability in church activities

Some people living with disability

The National Co-ordinator of Ministry to Persons with Disabilities(PWDs) at the Church of Pentecost, Overseer Alexander Nyame has urged churches to include Persons With Disability ( PWDs ) in church activities.

According to Overseer Alexander Nyame, PWDs, need the support of churches hence the aim of the Church of Pentecost is to help persons with disability to draw closer to God even though they are having physical challenges in their lives.



Speaking to Peace FM Newsat a get together with persons with disability at the Church of Pentecost, Kwashieman Official Town Assembly(KOTA) in Accra, Overseer Alexander Nyame said, persons living with disability need the support of the church therefore the church should not leave such people when they need help.

Deaconess Diana Oppong Kyeraa Adjei of Sarpeiman Pentecost Church and a retired teacher who led the Church of Pentecost to support 150 Persons with Disability also added that, the vision of the church is to support needy people and share the true gospel with them to help them live godly lives.

