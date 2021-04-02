Circuit Court jails man 3 years for stealing GH¢1,100

Daniel Asiedu broke into the room of a businessman, stole his GHc1,100

The Lower West Akim Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has sentenced one Daniel Asiedu to a total of 4-years-imprisonment for stealing, causing unlawful damage and unlawful entry.

The young man was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by His Honour Abubakar Adams.



The convict pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.



Daniel Asiedu broke into the room of a businessman, stole his GH¢1,100.

When he appeared in court and the charges were read to him, he pleaded guilty and pleaded for mercy.



He told the court he had spent GHc900 out of the amount he stole.



After his plea, the judge sentenced him to six months each for unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage and three years for stealing in hard labour, and they are to run concurrently.