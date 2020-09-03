General News

Citizen sues EC over failure to provide audited accounts of NPP, NDC

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa and her deputies

A Ghanaian citizen has filed a suit at an Accra High Court against the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) for failure to furnish her with audited accounts of the two major political parties in Ghana.

Dorcas Aboraa Sika Marfo had written to the Commission on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, requesting copies of the returns and audited accounts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 2012 till date.



She also, in the letter, requested to know the fees payable before her request is granted.



But, according to a writ sighted by 3news.com, the EC has “failed, refused and neglected to acknowledge receipt of the letter or accede to the request made”.



According to her, the Commission is enjoined by the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 547) to respond and provide the information she is requesting.

After barely five months, Ms Abora through her legal representatives has taken the matter to court.



She is praying the court to exercise its discretion to order the Commission “to discharge its statutory obligations by furnishing the applicant with copies of the returns and accounts filed by the NPP and the NDC political parties from 2012 till date”.





