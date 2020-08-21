General News

Citizens must make life unbereable for corrupt officials - CHRAJ

Director in charge of Human Rights at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Dr. Isaac Annan says state officials should not be having their peace of mind of Ghanaians understood the ombudsman function of the institution.

In an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he explained citizens must hold public office holders accountable for their stewardship.



He believes Ghanaians must be interested in demanding accountability and demand investigation into corruption, misappropriation of public funds and other inappropriate activities that falls under their functions.



He said: ‘’If Ghanaians get to know what the function of ombudsman is, no public servant will have his peace of mind in Ghana. Because where we have a well functioning democracy, citizens must hold public and civil servants accountable’’.



He explained public servants must discharge their duties without any form of corrupt practices and when that happens, Ghanaians must hold them accountable when they fail in this regard.



The commission he stressed has always done it best to ensure good governance.

He encouraged citizens to always report human rights abuses to CHRAJ for a probe to be conducted and sanctions applied.



He have the example of the no bed syndrome and poor services delivered at health facilities and stated that if people go to hospitals and their health rights are abused, they have to report and have the facility probed.



The Parliament of the Republic of Ghana in accordance with the provisions of the Fourth Republican Constitution in October 1993 enacted the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice Act (Act 456), to establish the Commission.



The commission seeks to foster a culture of respect for fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as administrative justice and fairness in Ghanaian society.



The commission also exist to promote integrity and decency in Ghanaian public life by investigating corruption and educating the public about its high costs and, conversely, the significant pay-offs of a relatively corrupt free society.

As part of it’s functions, CHRAJ investigate complaints of violations of fundamental rights and freedoms, injustice, corruption, abuse of power and unfair treatment of any person by public officer in the exercise of his official duties.



They also investigate complaints concerning practices and actions by persons, private enterprises and other institutions where those complaints allege violations of fundamental rights and freedoms under this constitution.



CHRAJ also investigate all instances of alleged or suspected corruption and the misappropriation of public moneys by officials and to take appropriate steps, including reports to the Attorney-General and the Auditor General, results from such investigations.

