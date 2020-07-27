Regional News

City of Freiburg supports Ussher Polyclinic with PPEs

The donation was made with support from the City of Freiburg in Germany

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Ussher Polyclinic in Jamestown a suburb of Accra to support frontline healthcare staff amidst the fight against the deadly coronavirus in their line of duties.

The items which included 800 particulate respirators (N95) masks, 25000 disposable nitrile gloves, 200 protective goggles, 200 Plastic aprons, 20 Plastic Coveralls, 700 face shields and 5 Thermometers were support from the City of Freiburg in Germany to the city of Accra towards the fight against the virus.



Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah said the items were the first of a series of donations from the City of Freiburg to the city of Accra as a result of the sister-city relationship that exists between the two cities



He observed that on the backdrop of increased cases of COVID-19 in the Accra Metropolis the PPEs would help protect the health workers and assured that the Assembly would replenish them when they run out of stock.



"We received these PPEs from the city of Freiburg, as a result, the sister city relationship it has established with the city of Accra and we decided to donate these items to the Usher Policlinic which is the mother of all health centres within the Accra Metropolis...We at hopeful the PPEs will be used for its intended purposes we hope to replenish them when they run out of stock," he said.

He urged health officials at the clinic to intensify public education and sensitization in the community to encourage the wearing of the nose or face masks at all times to curb the spread of the virus in the metropolis adding that some military and police personnel had been deployed in the town to enforce the wearing of nose mask.



"Yesterday I learnt that if all of us wore our nose mask continuously in Accra for the next three to four weeks we will curb the transmission. I also learnt a favourite quote that wherever two or three people are gathered the virus is present, what this means is that we have to a worn mask at all times.



Medical Director for the Ussher Polyclinic, Dr Patrick Amo-Mensah, who received the items acknowledged the immense support from the AMA toward the fight against the pandemic adding that the items had come at an opportune time.



The Mayor was accompanied by officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) notably, the Metro Coordinating Director of the AMA, Benjamin Armah, Head of International Relations, Mrs Jennifer Brock and the Assembly member for Kinka Electoral Area, Carlos Mankattah among others.

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

