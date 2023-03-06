City of Miami Gardens honours Ing. Dr. Ato Arthur for excellent public service

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur and the Major of Miami Gardens, Rodney Harris

Source: Ofori Frimpong

The City of Miami Gardens, United States of America have honored The Head of the Local Government Service (LGS), Dr Nana Ato Arthur for his exquisite and exemplary leadership.

The honour was conferred on him by the Mayor of Miami Gardens, Rodney Harris in a colorful ceremony.



It was in recognition of his distinguished leadership and innovation in the area of Local Governance and being an Expert in Development Planning in both the public and private sectors in the country and beyond.



Miami Gardens is one of the cities in the world that promote professionalism, environmental growth and protection as well as high standard of leadership.



Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur assumed office of the Local Government in 2017 and he has essentially changed the face of Local Government delivery.

Under his watch, the Local Government has appreciated top level of innovation, dynamism, diligence and progress to even endear the opposition parties.



With the smashing leadership of Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, intimidation and conflicts between political authorities at the District Assemblies and staff of the Local Government Service is now a thing of the past.



His vast experience has undoubtedly, come to bear, in all his dealings to assuage the many challenges of the Local Government.



The event which took place in Miami Gardens aimed to acknowledge leaders whose works have yielded positive impact on the society.