Claims IGP deployed officers to arrest and kill Owusu Bempah false, dangerous - Peace Watch Ghana

The Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Diana Nyonkopa Daniels, has described as false, the claims made by Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah that the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has deployed police officers to arrest and kill him.

She dared that if the controversial preacher is unable to substantiate these claims, then he should apologise to the Inspector General of Police.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Diana Daniels stated that these are open-ended rhetoric that must be curtailed if the country wants to achieve maximum peace.



“It has come to the attention of Peace Watch Ghana that Rev. Issac Owusu Bempah has made some allegations against the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the Ghana Police Service, claiming that the IGP has deployed police officers to arrest and kill him. These claims are not only false but also dangerous, as they have the potential to erode public confidence in the Police Service and threaten the peace and security of the country, especially in an election year.



“Peace Watch Ghana strongly condemns these allegations by Rev. Owusu Bempah and calls on him to immediately substantiate his claims with evidence or render an unqualified apology to the IGP and the Police Service. Such open-ended rhetoric only serves to undermine the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Police Service who work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our communities,” she said in the statement.

The Peace Watch Ghana boss added that while Ghana enjoys the freedom of expression, people should be guided by how they exercise it, so as not to jeopardize the country’s peace.



“It is important to note that freedom of speech comes with a responsibility to ensure that statements made are factual and do not incite violence or undermine the peace and security of the country. We urge all individuals, including religious leaders, to exercise caution and responsibility in their public statements, especially during this sensitive period,” she added.



Read the full statement from Peace Watch Ghana below:



Press Release

Date: 4/02/2024



Subject: Allegations by Rev Owusu Bempah Against the Inspector General of Police



It has come to the attention of Peace Watch Ghana that Rev. Issac Owusu Bempah has made some allegations against the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the Ghana Police Service, claiming that the IGP has deployed police officers to arrest and kill him. These claims are not only false but also dangerous, as they have the potential to erode public confidence in the Police Service and threaten the peace and security of the country, especially in an election year.



Peace Watch Ghana strongly condemns these allegations by Rev. Owusu Bempah and calls on him to immediately substantiate his claims with evidence or render an unqualified apology to the IGP and the Police Service. Such open-ended rhetoric only serves to undermine the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Police Service who work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our communities.

It is important to note that freedom of speech comes with a responsibility to ensure that statements made are factual and do not incite violence or undermine the peace and security of the country. We urge all individuals, including religious leaders, to exercise caution and responsibility in their public statements, especially during this sensitive period.



Peace Watch Ghana remains committed to working to promote peace, security and stability of all citizens and will not hesitate to call out any individual or group that seeks to disrupt the peace and stability of our country and undermine the credibility of state institutions.



Signed,



Diana Nyonkopa Daniels

Executive Director, Peace Watch Ghana (0208190948)



