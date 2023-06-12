'Clap for me, I've given you four intelligent girls' - Kennedy Agyapong as he shoots down anti-Ewe tag

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party, has dismissed allegations of being anti-Ewe.

Speaking to delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Hohoe Constituency on Sunday, June 11, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong revealed that he has a strong connection with the people of the Volta Region and the Ewe tribe, contrary to claims that he is anti-Ewe.



"I want to tell you, amidst the propaganda that Kennedy Agyapong doesn't like Ewes, that if you don't know, let me inform you today. My wife is from Adidome, and I am glad the minister is here. In fact, before I speak, clap for me. Do you know why I am asking you to clap for me? I've given you four beautiful, intelligent girls, and they have all attended the best universities in the world," he said.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central was recalling incidents surrounding his arrest and charge of treason in 2012, after being alleged to have made comments inciting violence against Ewes.



However, Kennedy Agyapong flatly denied the claims of being anti-Ewe on Sunday night.



"Where on earth would I say that they should go and kill Ewes when my wife, who is a Voltarian, has given me [four children]? I have 22 kids, and they all believe and accept that the Ewe girls are smarter than all of them. My son is here, and he can attest to that. Last year in May, the youngest girl swept all the awards in her school. She was given a scholarship plus an allowance to attend Yale University. While she was delivering her speech, a white lady sitting next to her mother told her that with this girl, she would have to excuse her for wanting to have one child with her husband," he stated.

The Volta Region, predominantly populated by people of the Ewe tribe, remains the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress.







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:















GA/DO