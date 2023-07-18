8
Menu
News

Clash between Asawase traders and macho men turns bloody

Machomen New Jd File: The confusion erupted after some misunderstanding between traders and the heavily-built men

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Things turned bloody after a clash between some traders and macho men at Akwatialine in the Asawase Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident reportedly happened when some heavily-built men tried to stop some angry traders who attempted to stop an ongoing project in the area for fear of being evicted.

According to 3news, the presence of these men at the project site further worsened matters as the agitated traders became angrier.

Things became tense when heated arguments intensified and soon blows were flying around.

The report by 3news indicates that things turned bloody and some individuals got injured in the process and had to be taken to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment.

Spokesperson for the affected traders, Mr. Nafie alleged that the macho men were hired by the contractor in charge of the project to beat them up.

Calm was later restored to the area.

Details which later emerged indicated that the project was being spearheaded by the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly as confirmed by the Presiding Member; Matthew Amissah.

WA

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman