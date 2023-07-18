Clash between Asawase traders and macho men turns bloody

File: The confusion erupted after some misunderstanding between traders and the heavily-built men

Things turned bloody after a clash between some traders and macho men at Akwatialine in the Asawase Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident reportedly happened when some heavily-built men tried to stop some angry traders who attempted to stop an ongoing project in the area for fear of being evicted.



According to 3news, the presence of these men at the project site further worsened matters as the agitated traders became angrier.



Things became tense when heated arguments intensified and soon blows were flying around.



The report by 3news indicates that things turned bloody and some individuals got injured in the process and had to be taken to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment.



Spokesperson for the affected traders, Mr. Nafie alleged that the macho men were hired by the contractor in charge of the project to beat them up.



Calm was later restored to the area.

Details which later emerged indicated that the project was being spearheaded by the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly as confirmed by the Presiding Member; Matthew Amissah.



