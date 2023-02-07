0
Menu
News

Clash between Bibiani Zongo residents and military leaves five persons injured

The Force Of Ghana Military File photo

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Five people were injured in a clash between residents of Bibiani Zongo and Asante Gold Corporation military guards.

However, the cause of the clash is currently unknown.

Assembly member for the area Abdullah Adams speaking on the issue said “We heard one of our colleagues had been shot by the mineworkers. As an assemblyman, I had to approach the management to ascertain the situation because there has been a prolonged dispute between the workers and the community, so there is the need to resolve the concerns.”

“What I realized upon my return to the hospital was that the victim had been severely injured. We decided to approach the military commander to call his men to order because we cannot bear the shooting from them. When I got there, one of the military men beat me up. The police are yet to comment on the matter.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Related Articles: