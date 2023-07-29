Clash of machetes: Authorities probe Labone SHS pandemonium

An entrance to the Labone SHS premises

There was an invasion of Labone Senior High School on Wednesday, 26 July 2023, by machete-stone-and cudgel-wielding thugs, which sparked chaos and pandemonium on campus.

Panic-stricken students and passersby were seen running for dear life as the thugs rushed on them.



Some machete-wielding male students of the school were also seen chasing away passersby who dashed into the school for protection from the on-rushing thugs.



The police had to intervene with warning shots to bring the situation under control.



The motive behind the attack is still unknown but some eyewitnesses said the thugs were avenging a junior student who was beaten by a senior.

There have been no arrests yet.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Education Directorate has launched an investigation into the disturbance which comes on the heels of a recent brawl between two students of Adisadel College in Cape Coast where a bully was captured on video choking and smacking the head of a mate against a metal bed in their dormitory.



Just like the Adisadel College incident, the Labone SHS disturbance was also captured on video and gaining social media traction.