Clashes between police, soldiers reckless; military must stop misbehaving – Peace Watch Ghana

The Inspecter General of Police, Dampare and Chief of Defence Staff, Seth Amoama

Nyonkopa Daniels, the founder of Peace Watch Ghana, has described the clash between some Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces personnel as reckless and unprofessional.

She described the clash that occurred in Accra’s Central Business District on Monday as “terrible.”



On Monday, March 27, 2023, some military personnel assaulted a police officer riding a motorbike for a traffic violation.



Videos of the incident went viral, with soldiers saying, “You’re a cop, so what?”



The officer is said to have dashed to the Accra Central Police Station and told his colleagues about his ordeal.



Following him, police officers overpowered the soldiers and arrested one of them.



The remaining soldiers requested reinforcement.

When the military men arrived, they attempted to rescue their colleague, but the Police resisted. This led to a confrontation.



In response to the incident, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels stated that what occurred was unwarranted and unprofessional and that it should be investigated.



“It is extremely dangerous for these two security agencies to clash. To be honest, confrontations between soldiers and police are mostly initiated by the soldiers. I’m not sure why the soldiers always attack the cops.



Internal security is the responsibility of the police, and soldiers should concentrate on their duties rather than wandering around town. There are far too many soldiers in town, intimidating the residents. If there are fewer police officers, we must recruit more to ensure that they continue to serve the public.



The area was densely populated, and if a gun had been discharged, several people would have been killed. I have asked the IGP and the CDS to investigate the matter together. If they are investigated and the offenders are discovered, they must be brought to book,” she added.



According to her, the police are capable of carrying out their duties under the direction of his eminent Dr. George Akuffo Damapare, and the military must stop the intimidation and unprofessional behaviour.