Class 6 dropout jailed eight months for stealing released

Arthur Solomon is an ex-convict

An addicted smoker, Solomon Arthur, jailed for stealing a sum of One Thousand Ghana cedis has been freed.

Under its Petty Offenders’ project, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) paid a fine of One Thousand Two Hundred Ghana cedis imposed on him by a Court in the Central Region for his release.



Narrating his prison journey to crimecheckghana.org, Arthur said he led a smoking ‘cartel’ that he sponsored with weed in a village in Agona Swedru in the Central Region.



According to him, he started smoking when he was in primary school and dropped out in Class six.



Arthur who claimed he comes from a sound Christian background said he left the village for Swedru to work.



He said he worked as a bus conductor at Swedru but later worked with a tile layer as an apprentice. He said he stole his boss’s money to buy a mobile phone and clothes leading to his arrest.



“Back in the village I was in the company of some boys and because my father had a cocoa farm I was able to buy weed for the boys. Because of that, they called me their senior man. They saw me as their leader. My lifestyle changed and it was a deviation from the values I was brought up with. I brought shame to my family and my mother always complained. I come from a strong Christian background and I was the only person who lived a different life,” he said with regret.

“I complained to my boss about my faulty phone but he ignore me. I was desperate for money so I was able to find where he kept his money in his wardrobe. I took One Thousand Ghana cedis out of the bulk of money and bought a new phone and some clothes for myself,” he confessed.



Arthur said he was taken to Court and was fined One Thousand Two Hundred Ghana cedis, which he defaulted paying.



He said was then sentenced to eight months imprisonment at the Ankaful Main Camp Prison.



Three months into serving his sentence, CCF with support from a US-based donor, Delight Lawal paid his fine for his release when the Foundation visited him at the prison.



Crime Check Foundation cautions the general public against the consequences of crime through its crime prevention advocacy.