Cleaner confesses involvement in Prof Benneh’s murder - State prosecutors tell court

Prof Yaw Benneh was allegedly murdered at his Adjiringanor mansion in Accra

A cleaner at the residence of the late Prof. Yaw Benneh has confessed of having a hand in the professor’s murder, the State prosecutors have said.

The state has however dropped charges against three others as two other people have been fingered as the cleaner’s accomplices.



One of the said accomplices has already been picked up by Officers of the Ghana Police Service.



State prosecutors on September 16 pressed the charge of murder against four persons namely Christian Pobee, James Nana Womba, Isaac Botchwey, and Adams Mensah Mansur.



But charges have been dropped against Isaac Botchwey, Christian Pobee and Adams Mensah.



James Nana Womba, a cleaner at the late lecturer’s residence, is the one said to have finessed his involvement.

One Opambour Agya Badu, a named accomplice of Mr. Womba has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



The state prosecutors are still working around the clock to arrest the other two persons named as accomplices.



The names of the two were not stated in court.



Two persons are currently standing trial. They have been remanded in the custody of the police to reappear on October 14.



These individuals were persons who rendered services as cleaners and gardeners at the residence of the deceased lecturer.



His body was found days after with his hands tied and cloth stuffed in his mouth.