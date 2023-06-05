Clear any demon that entered NDC while we were not paying attention - Dr Zanetor to NDC

Dr Zanetor Rawlings

Zanetor Rawlings, the daughter of former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to cleanse itself of any lingering "demons" to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Delivering a passionate address at a church in Cape Coast on June 3 to mark the commencement of the 44th-anniversary commemoration of the June 4 Revolution, Zanetor Rawlings, who is a lawmaker, emphasized the need for the NDC, which she described as the product of the revolution, to undergo a thorough self-examination.



She stressed that the party must rid itself of any negative influences that may have crept in unnoticed over time.



"If the NDC is to rescue this country come 2024, then we must clear ourselves from any demon that entered while we were not paying attention," Zanetor Rawlings declared, urging her party members to reflect on their actions and align themselves with the principles of the June 4 Uprising.

The June 4 Revolution, also known as the June 4th Uprising, was sparked by the arrest and trial of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and other junior military officers by the leadership of the Supreme Military Council II (SMC II). The former president and his colleagues were charged with mutiny following a failed coup attempt on May 15, 1979.



In his defence during the trial, Jerry John Rawlings cited various reasons for the unsuccessful coup. He highlighted the denial of salaries to junior military officers, rampant corruption among Supreme Military Council officials, poor governance, economic hardships, and general frustration among the populace. Additionally, he pointed out the prevalence of indiscipline within the Ghana Army as a significant contributing factor to the uprising.



Zanetor Rawlings' call for the NDC to rid itself of any demons echoes the spirit of the June 4 Revolution, which sought to address these issues and bring about positive change in the party.