Clement Apaak exposes NPP for taking credit for the FIFA project in the Upper East Region

Clement Apaak New Picture.jpeg Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Clement Apaak has accused the NPP government of taking credit for a project that was executed by the FIFA in the Upper East region.

According to him, the NPP has been caught pants down in yet another brazing attempt to appropriate to itself what it has not funded.

The NPP Project Bureau shared a picture of an astroturf that was captioned “An astroturf in Bolga in the Upper East Region, Ghana. The project will soon be completed and handed over to the Ghana Football Association.”

Reacting to this post, Clement Apaak cautioned the NPP to stay away from the project as it does not belong to the party but rather to FIFA.

“The thieving galamsey party has been caught pants down in yet another brazing attempt to appropriate to itself what it has not funded. Everyone in the Upper East Region knows this is a FIFA project, shame!” he tweeted on May 2.

