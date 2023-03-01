2
Clement Apaak goes unopposed again for NDC Builsa South primaries

Apaak Photo 1.png Dr Apaak is the only candidate to have filed for the NDC's parliamentary ticket in Builsa South

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak will run unopposed in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) impending parliamentary primaries.

This is on the back of the lawmaker being the only person to file his nomination forms to contest the constituency parliamentary primaries for the area.

In a statement, Mr. Apaak thanked the constituents for the confidence and favour they have done him once again.

“It is with great humility that I express my profound gratitude to the rank and file of the NDC in Builsa South for making me the Candidate for the party for the coming 2024 parliamentary elections.

“To have been favoured to represent the NDC unopposed as was the case for the 2020 elections is an honour I will never take for granted,” the lawmaker stated.

He continued: “I will continue to serve with integrity, and promise to work even harder to retain the seat and to increase the votes of John Dramani Mahama.”

