Clement Apaak repairs 29 boreholes in 18 Communities in Builsa South

MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has repaired 29 boreholes in 18 Communities at Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region.

In a statement by the Communication Officer for the Constituency, Adams Immurana Kambara said the move was in fulfillment of pledge made by Mr. Apaak to the constituents.



The Communication Officer added that the total cost all the boreholes is fifty-five thousand and eight hundred Ghana cedis (Gh 55,800).



“Water, they say, is life. In line with Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which states that “Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all,” the member of parliament for Builsa South Constituency, Hon. Dr. Clement Apaak, through his private funds, contracted a company name, AL-SHAA Company Limited to repair and fix all broken down and malfunctioning hand pump boreholes across the Builsa South Constituency.



“This is in fulfillment of the pledges he made during his thank-you tour of the whole constituency, when he toured and thanked constituents for voting and retaining him as their member of parliament for Builsa South. Almost all communities in the constituency he visited complained about the broken-down boreholes and how they affected their livelihoods in diverse ways,” Mr. Kambara stated.



He continued: “In a quick response to the plight of the constituents in this regard, he instituted a project known as “Operation Fix All Broken Boreholes in Builsa South. This benevolence of the Honorable MP had an overall positive impact on eighteen (18) communities.”

He further indicated that in all a total of twenty-nine (29 broken boreholes) were repaired and returned to service.



“Before this project, the MP had dug twenty- four (24) boreholes from 2021 to present, and repaired several malfunctioning ones to ensure that people had access to potable drinking water.



“The MP stated that plans are well underway to drill ten (10) additional hand pump boreholes in the constituency to supplement the existing ones. The MP, on the other hand, warned assembly members and community leaders to take good care of boreholes and report any problems to him,” the Communication Officer stated.



