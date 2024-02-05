Clemonic Company Limited earns top honor at Ghacem’s annual Customer Appreciation Night

The event, marking its 25th anniversary this year, was graced by prominent figures

At the celebrated Ghacem Customer Appreciation Night, held at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel, Takoradi on Saturday, 20th January 2024, Clemonic Company Limited once again proved its industry leadership by being named the "Best Ghacem Cement Distributor" for 2023. Embracing the event's theme, "Cement is for Life," the night was a testament to the enduring partnerships and commitment within the cement distribution sector.

Maintaining their top position since 2021, Clemonic Company Limited continues to demonstrate industry standards in distribution efficiency and customer service. Not far behind were Awellam Company Ltd and PH World Co Ltd, who earned the second and third spots, respectively, as top Ghacem cement distributors. These distinguished companies were celebrated with award plaques and trucks, acknowledging their exceptional performance in the industry.



Additionally, Monolo Plant Ltd received the award for the “Overall Direct Customer” award, highlighting their significant contribution to the sector.



The event, marking its 25th anniversary this year, was graced by prominent figures including Dr. Ishmeal Yamson, a Board Member of the Ghacem Board and guest speaker. Dr. Yamson emphasized the need for unity and collaboration among distributors and Ghacem Management to stay competitive. Dr. Frank Huber, Ghacem's new Managing Director, echoed this sentiment. He acknowledged the loyalty and commitment demonstrated by distributors, reaffirming Ghacem's position as a beacon of reliability, stability, and trust. Dr. Huber assured attendees of Ghacem's dedication to being socially responsible and continuing its role as a Nation Builder, resonating with the theme: "Cement is for life and so are successful relationships."



The spotlight then turned to the cherished customers, as Nana Prah Agyeinsaim VI, the chairman of the event and Ghacem Foundation Chairman, expressed heartfelt gratitude. Since 1967, Ghacem has grown alongside the nation, weathering storms, embracing challenges, and celebrating triumphs. The customers were acknowledged as architects of Ghacem's success, pillars of its growth, and the inspiration for its innovation. Their trust, loyalty, and partnership have propelled Ghacem forward, leaving an enduring mark on the landscape of Ghana.



The awards presented were not just a recognition of business but a testament to the relationships built in trust, collaboration, and a shared desire to build a better future. Standing on the shoulders of history, Ghacem looks forward to a future brimming with possibilities, driven by the ambition to exceed expectations, set new benchmarks, and continue building a legacy for generations to come.

To all cherished customers, thank you for being an integral part of Ghacem’s journey. The company is humbled by your presence and achievements. Your support means the world to Ghacem.



About Ghacem:



Ghacem was founded by the Government of Ghana in collaboration with Norcem AS of Norway on August 30, 1967. Ghacem was established with high hopes of a prosperous future and under the help and guidance of the late Dr. J. A. Addison, whose pioneering efforts set the tone for Ghacem's lasting legacy.



