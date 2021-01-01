Clergyman urges Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of reading

Ghanaians have been urged to read more

Apostle Robert Aboagye-Darko, General Overseer of the Revival Outreach Church International, has called on Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of reading to enable them to broaden their knowledge and skills for national development.

He expressed regret that many people after spending their hard-earned currencies to purchase inspirational books put them on the shelves to gather dust.



Apostle Aboagye-Darko was speaking at the launch in Accra of five books he had written.



The books are ‘Preaching the Word, Humility, A Vessel Unto Honour, Grace To Finish and Prayer”.



Apostle Aboagye-Darko said reading was the act of identifying various combination of words and linking them together in a usually comprehensive manner.



The General Overseer said the subject of reading in our environment was closely associated with the work of Christian Missionaries in what became the Gold Coast, adding that ‘Ghanaians have nevertheless grasped the opportunities opened to them through the medium of reading, literacy and modern education.

“The ability of people to read is a measure of their level of the basic literacy and foreign investors could use this as index of the investment potential of a country,” Apostle Aboagye-Darko added.



The Reverend Dr Nana Anyani-Boadum, General Overseer of the Jesus Generation Ministry, said reading was a key component in acquiring skills and urged students and up and coming young people to develop keen interest in reading.



He commended Apostle Aboagye-Darko for coming out with such inspirational books and called for support from all quarters to enable him to write more books.



Rev. Anyani-Boadum urged parents to encourage their wards to read and provide them with the requisite platforms to expand their horizon.