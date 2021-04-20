Clergyman urges Ghanaians to show love towards one another

Rev Dr Ampiah-Kwofie is the Presiding Bishop of the Global Revival Ministries

Reverend Dr Robert Ampiah-Kwofie, Presiding Bishop of the Global Revival Ministries, has called on Ghanaians to demonstrate their love and compassion towards one another and also show sympathy for the needy in the society.

He said for the nation to be developed rapidly, there was the need for Ghanaians to love each other, unite and fight for a common goal.



Rev Dr Ampiah-Kwofie was speaking at the opening of this year’s Mission and Vision conference of the New International church in Accra on the theme ‘Divine Provision’.



Participants from Ghana, Switzerland, Germany and the United States of America were attending the three-day conference, which formed part of activities marking the 20th-anniversary celebration of the church.



It was aimed at bringing missionaries from the participating countries to support the country in education, health and other social services.



‘Ghanaians should cultivate the spirit of love for peace, harmonious living, national tolerance and sustainable development, Rev. Dr Ampiah-Kwofie said.



He explained that it was only when Ghanaians longed and desired peace that they would respect each other’s views.

The Presiding Bishop said hate speech, ethnocentric statements and insults and other deviant practices were eating deep into the successes of the country and must therefore be stopped.



Rev Dr Ampiah-Kwofie who is also the President of the Ampiah-Kwofie Outreach Ministries, commended the leadership of the church for its contribution and mission work towards the development of the nation.



Apostle John Sagoe, Founder of the church said the church founded some two decades ago had been able to bring more than 200 missionaries into the country to support the nation in the provision of schools, hospitals and also offering scholarships to the poor and the needy.



He said the church had launched ‘Save Haven’ project and had been able to put up Counselling Centre, School, and Children Home at Adenta and it is currently building an orphanage at Aflao in the Volta Region.



Apostle Sagoe expressed the hope that the church would continue to support the upkeep of the coming generations in the ensuing years.