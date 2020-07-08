General News

Clergyman urges electorates to cooperate with Electoral Officers

Eligible voters have been urged to cooperate with electoral officers in the ongoing registration exercise in order not to undermine the peace and security of the country.

Prophet Dr Eric Nana Kwasi Amponsah, the General Overseer of the Hope Generation Ministry International, said the exercise was for Ghanaian eligible voters to register to exercise their franchise and not for foreigners or the under-aged.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday, he urged the security agencies to put in place adequate measures and preparations for the exercise to guarantee its sanctity.

Prophet Amponsah urged them to deal with people whose intention was to create violence and confusion on at the centres.



He appealed to the electorates to observe all the protocols outlined by the Electoral Officers in order to contract the COVID-19.

