Clerk of Parliament exposed as controversy rages over Amewu’s injunction

Mr Amewu has gone through registration as MP-elect despite the injucntion on his gazetting

The Parliament of Ghana has been exposed over claims that it never received any communication to the effect there is an injunction on the Hohoe Parliamentary seat paving way for Mr. Amewu to be duly cleared to register as a lawmaker.

Parliament claimed at the time of going to the press it had not through the clerk, been notified of any court injunction on the Hohoe MP.



The MP registration which started from 2nd January is expected to end on Wednesday the 6th of January, 2020 with a swearing-in to take place on 7th January which saw Mr. John Peter Amewu taking part in view of the disclosure by parliament.



But a letter sighted by MyNewsGh.com from Zenith Law Consult dated December 24, 2020, to the Clerk of Parliament received with a stamp date of December 24, 2020, reads in part “May I extend to you compliments of the Christmas Season and best wishes for the New Year.

As solicitor for the applicants in the above-named case in which the applicants are seeking enforcement of certain fundamental rights, including their right to vote and be represented in Parliament, I hereby bring to your attention orders of injunction made yesterday 23rd December 2020, by the High Cotton in Ho on the basis of an ex-parte application we made to the court. Attached herewith is a certified true copy of the said orders.



We specifically draw your attention respectfully to the third order which enjoins the 3rd Respondent Peter Amewu from presenting himself to be sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Hohoe constituency or otherwise holding himself out as such. This order is obviously relevant to your role in preparations for the next Parliament. We wish to underline the fact that these orders of the Ho High Court are in the exercise of its human rights enforcement jurisdiction.