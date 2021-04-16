Clifford Quayson Foundation supports Chegli Islamic Basic School

This is part of the Foundation’s social responsibilities to deprived communities in Ghana

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

Clifford Quayson Foundation in the United States of America (USA) has donated metal chairs and doors to Chegli Islamic Basic School in the Wa Municipality.

The donation follows a request made by the headmaster of the school, Karim Osman Tammo.



In a letter dated, March 31, 2021, the headmaster indicated that the provision of these facilities will help teaching and learning in the school.



The Chegli Islamic Basic School, he said focuses on providing pupils with the best education by assisting them to excel with the right tools and resources they need to prepare them for tomorrow’s workforce.



The school which was established in 2015 has been hit by inadequate facilities including teaching and learning materials which most at times hinders smooth teaching of the pupils.



In response to this request, the Clifford Quayson Foundation decided to donate some of the items needed to aid teaching and learning in the school.

This is part of the Foundation’s social responsibilities to deprived communities in Ghana.



Presenting the items, Mr. Clifford Quayson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation said he shares in the belief that education is the bedrock of every developing nation and for that matter, the needed resources must be channeled into ensuring that effective teaching is assured in schools.



He averred that lack of educational facilities in schools always have a negative impact on the performance of pupils and the nation’s human resource capacity in the future.



According to him, he was touched to support the Chegli Islamic School with the items so as to help build a strong foundation for the pupils.



Mr. Clifford Quayson appealed to the community, parents, stakeholders, philanthropists and government to provide the needed facilities for the school to be able to offer the best for the children.

He also pledged his continued support to the school in helping achieve the Millennium Development Goal 2, which guarantees equal access to education.



Receiving the items, the headmaster of the school Karim Osman Tammo, expressed profound gratitude to the Clifford Quayson Foundation for the support.



According to him, the items donated will go a long way to help the pupils to learn and encourage others to come to school.



The Headmaster pointed out that due to inadequate facilities in the school many parents are unwilling to bring their children to school.



He however gave the assurance that the narrative will begin to change with the support the school is beginning to get from benevolent organizations like the Clifford Quayson Foundation.

Karim Osman Tammo promised to ensure good use of the items.



The Chairman of the Parents, Teachers Association (PTA) and the Chief of the community also thanked the Foundation for the gesture and maintained that they would also contribute their quota towards the upliftment of the school.



They also appealed to the government to support in providing teaching and learning materials and infrastructure in the school.



The Clifford Quayson Foundation



The Clifford Quayson Foundation is a US-based Organization in Massachusetts which focuses on bridging the gap of inequalities in society by way of supporting deprived and vulnerable communities with educational materials and empowering vulnerable groups through skills training.

The CEO of the Foundation is a multiple award winning car brokering consultant who helps businesses and companies to get best deals in car purchases in the US.