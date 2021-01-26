Climate activist Joshua Amponsem urges world leaders to prioritize climate adaptation

Ghanaian climate activist, Joshua Amponsem

Ghanaian climate activist, Joshua Amponsem, who was one of the opening session headliners of the 2021 Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS), has urged world leaders to prioritize climate adaptation.

CAS is a global conference which seeks to accelerate, innovate and scale up the world’s efforts in adapting to the inevitable effects of climate change.



World leaders who headlined CAS 2021 include Marke Rutte (Prime Minister of Netherlands), Ban Ki-Moon (ex-UN Secretary-General), António Guterres (UN Secretary-General), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), Angela Merkel (Chancellor of Germany), Boris Johnson (UK Prime Minister), Emmanuel Macron (President of France) and others.



Held from 25-26 January 2021 in the Netherlands, the Summit brought together a range of participants to respond to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’s call for “more concrete plans, more ambition from more countries and more businesses” to make the world more climate-resilient.

Joshua Amponsem, in his address, talked about the importance of climate adaptation and urged Head of States to prioritize climate adaptation by financing young people who are on the climate frontlines to empower them to make a change and build a resilient future.



