Climate change envoy calls for collaboration to protect biodiversity

Environmental Affairs Officer, Neil Pratt and Climate Change Envoy, Samuel Dotse

The International Society of Diplomats’ Africa Envoy on Climate Change, Dr. Samuel Dotse, has called for collaboration from the UN Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity in addressing biodiversity loss on the continent following the increasing expansion of cities.

Dr. Dotse made the call when he visited the UN Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity in Montreal, Canada, on April 25, 2023. The courtesy call was to engage the Secretariat on key issues affecting Africa’s natural resources, explore areas of collaboration and partnership to bring technical and financial means that would enhance the well-being of people on the continent, including women and youth.



The African Special Envoy on Climate Change highlighted the linkages between biological diversity loss and climate change, adding ‘’there is the need for a collective goal to take action to protect the natural resources that human beings depended on for their survival’’.



Dr. Dotse called for support from the Secretariat for the private sector and third-party organisations in finding interventions to address issues affecting the increasing expansion of cities, which leads to biodiversity loss following the overexploitation of natural resources. He noted, ‘’the time had come to transform economic systems and human behaviours.”



He proposed to the secretariat “to consider the International Society of Diplomats, especially the Office of the African Special Envoy on Climate Change, and governments as partners to mainstream biodiversity into businesses and decision-making’’.



He commended the Secretariat, particularly the Senior Environmental Affairs Officer, Mr. Neil Pratt, and Team Assistant in Science, Society, and Sustainable Division, Ms. Veronique Allan, for the work done to ensure the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework was adopted during the 15th meeting of the Conference of Parties held from December 7–19, 2022, in Montreal, Canada.

He also applauded them for the establishment of the global biodiversity fund and assured the secretariat of his support to promote nature-based solutions and climate mitigation and adaptation agenda within governance on the continent.



Ms. Veronique Allan expressed her appreciation to the Africa Special Envoy on Climate Change for the visit and pledged her support for the idea of collaboration between the private sector on how to address issues that threaten biodiversity loss. Mr. Neil Pratt, for his part, welcomed the partnership with the International Society of Diplomats (ISDs), to achieve the goal of the Global Biodiversity Framework, which was adopted in December last year.



Conference of parties, COP15 of the UN framework on biological diversity/b>



The United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) ended in Montreal, Canada, on December 19, 2022, with a landmark agreement to guide global action on nature through 2030. Representatives from 188 governments gathered in Montreal for two weeks during the summit. Chaired by China and hosted by Canada, COP 15 resulted in the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).



The GBF aims to address biodiversity loss, restore ecosystems, and protect indigenous rights. The plan includes concrete measures to halt and reverse nature’s loss, including putting 30 per cent of the planet and 30 per cent of degraded ecosystems under protection by 2030. It also contains proposals to increase finance for developing countries, a major sticking point during the talks.