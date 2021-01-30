Clinic belonging to doctor involved in baby harvesting syndicate shut down

Susan Clinic at Lartebiorkorshie

The Susan Clinic, which belongs to one of the doctors alleged to have engaged in a baby-selling syndicate, has been shut down by the HeFRA, under the MOH, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

The Lartebiorkorshie-based clinic owned by Dr. Hope Quarshie, was closed down for also operating without a license, which residents say has been in operation since December 31, 2020, citinewsroom.com reports.



Dr. Philip Bannor, who is the Registrar of the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HeFRA), said the shut down follows several attempts they made to get the facility to be properly registered.



“The last time we came here was within the last six months. We did an operation, and we found out there was no license. We have given them opportunities to comply and that has not happened that is why we have taken this measure against them,” he said to a cross-section of the media.



He further stated that their non-compliance, particularly within the era of a pandemic, poses great dangers.

“I think we have given them enough time and even in the pandemic, you have to comply with the rules because some people will use that as an excuse to do all sorts of things, some of which is already in the media and I don’t need to repeat them here. Such activities cannot be allowed. So when they come they will see the notice, they know HeFRA, they know that we are the regulator, our sign is bold enough, so they will know how to contact us,” he added.



The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), working with the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, apprehended some eleven persons in connection with a baby harvesting and human trafficking syndicate at some health facilities in Accra in December 2020.



Of the number were doctors, nurses, social welfare staff, and some mothers of the babies who had contributed to the sale of two boys for GHC30,000 and GHS28,000 separately.